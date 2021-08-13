Kenya: Former Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga Dies

Former Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Kalekye Chidzuga is dead.

Ms Chidzuga died Thursday afternoon while receiving treatment at Reliance Hospital in South C, Nairobi.

Confirming her death, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari said that she died of Covid-19 related complications.

Her daughter, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, said she had suffered Covid-19 and recovered, then developed breathing complications

Ms Chidzuga was elected the first Kwale woman rep on a Jubilee party ticket and served for only one term.

"This is a sad day for us. The government has lost a very strong person. She was the most hardworking woman leader in Kwale," Mr Tayari told the Nation.

He further said the late Ms Chidzuga was known for championing women's rights and those of Kwale residents.

On learning of her death, various leaders paid tributes to the former woman representative.

Iconic leader

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya termed her as an iconic leader who inspired many women to take up leadership positions

"Her death is a big loss. On my own behalf and that of Kwale County in general, I send my condolences to the family," said Mr Mvurya.

Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Hassan mourned her predecessor, saying she was a vibrant politician.

"Mama Zainab Chidzuga was a very strong woman. She gained high visibility and prominence in local and national politics during her time. She was vibrant, energetic and smart," Ms Hassan said.

According to Mr Tayari, the family and the various members of parliament are making contributions towards her burial that is yet to be announced.

We have lost a selfless and visionary leader who served the people of Kwale with dedication. Mheshimiwa Zainab Chidzuga was progressive, steadfast and focussed. We will remember her as a champion of women empowerment. pic.twitter.com/6g9OEcXoyv

- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 12, 2021

Ardent Jubilee supporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his condolence message said Ms Chidzuga was an ardent supporter of the Jubilee administration and a former long serving official of the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation.

Tthe President eulogised Ms Chidzuga as a steadfast leader and an astute grassroots mobiliser who helped uplift the welfare of women in Kwale County and across the country through her many initiatives.

"I have received the sad news of the passing away of Hon Zainab Chidzuga with a heavy heart. The ugly hand of death has robbed our country of a highly influential grassroots mobiliser and a leader who was a role model to many women.

1/2 President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kwale County MP Zainab Kalekye Chidzuga. pic.twitter.com/kkGDdefa2F

- State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) August 12, 2021

"Mama Zainab Chidzuga was a passionate advocate of women empowerment whose many achievements as an activist, legislator and mentor will continue shaping the gender agenda in our country for generations," the President said.

The President wished her family God's fortitude and comfort as they mourn their departed matriarch.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogised her as a selfless and visionary leader who served the people of Kwale with dedication.

"Mheshimiwa Zainab Chidzuga was progressive, steadfast and focussed. We will remember her as a champion of women empowerment," DP Ruto said.