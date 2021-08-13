Kenya: Leaders Talanta Eye Redemption in Bomet

After losing 3-0 to Vihiga Bullets on Wednesday, leaders FC Talanta return to action on Saturday when they face APS Bomet in another away fixture at Bomet Stadium from 3pm.

Under Ken Kenyatta, Talanta are still top of National Super League standings with 62 points from 32 matches as the race for promotion slots intensifies.

Second-placed Fortune Sacco, who are seven points adrift of the leaders, will be at home in Kirinyaga to welcome Migori Youth at Kianyaga Stadium in a match they need to win to reduce the gap between them and FC Talanta.

Fifth-placed Vihiga Bullets have another important fixture at home against neighbours Kisumu All Stars.

Edward Manoah's charges need three wins in their remaining six matches to move closer to an automatic promotion slot. They have 14 wins in 29 matches.

Manoah, who hailed his technical bench comprising Milton Kidiga, Daniel Kavedi and veteran Washington Muhanji, said his charges must keep on pushing as they try to manage the congested fixtures.

"We have prepared well and look forward to a good contest," said Manoah.

Fixtures

Friday

Coast Stima v Mt Kenya United

Mwatate United v Modern Coast Rangers

Saturday

Vihiga Bullets v Kisumu All Stars

Silibwet v Kibera Black Stars

Nairobi Stima v Shabana

APS Bomet v Talanta

Murang'a SEAL v Kenya Police

SoNy Sugar v Mully Children's Family (MCF)

Fortune Sacco v Migori Youth