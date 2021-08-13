Kenya: After Matatus, Bars and Restaurants Want Covid-19 Rules Eased

The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (Perak) say it wants the government to ease Covid-19 restrictions so they can operate longer hours.

Perak - Nairobi executive officer, Eunice Ogea, said that the hospitality industry has invested heavily in making sure Kenyans observe Covid-19 regulations by ensuring that each establishment has a washing area and sanitisation station.

Additionally, she said, social distancing is being observed due to reduced sitting capacity.

"Bars and restaurants are the most compliant when it comes to adhering to Covid-19 restrictions...The government should consider us so that we can revive the industry," Ms Ogea said.

Bar and restaurant owners say the recent privileges accorded to the matatu industry should also be considered for entertainment joints that sell alcohol.

The Ministry of Transport on August 9 allowed matatus and other public service vehicles (PSVs) to resume carrying passengers at full capacity. Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure said operators had agreed to self-regulate for Covid-19 compliance.

Furthermore he said, that the ministry and the matatu industry had agreed to implement strict measures that are already in place, which is necessary to build confidence that they can allow full capacity.

In March 2020, President Kenyatta ordered the closure of all entertainment joints with an aim of halting rapid spread of the viral disease. Bars and restaurants were considered fertile ground for Covid-19 to spread.

Later, the government allowed restaurants to reopen under strict regulations. Currently, restaurants and other entertainment establishments that sell food and alcohol have to close their doors by 7:30pm.

At some point, the Head of State had ordered an immediate stop to the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants for an indefinite period. This, he said, was due to reports that people were still visiting bars past curfew hours.

But establishment owners insist that most are now compliant and should be given the same vote of confidence as the matatu industry.

"We have lost business and I am afraid that we might not be able to recover from the losses. Some of the latest trends that are leaving most operators worried is how some alcohol manufacturing companies have launched a dial a drink campaign. Alcohol is delivered to people's homes. If this continues and takes root, that will be business lost," Ms Ogea explained.

Their plight comes in the wake of a motion set to be discussed in parliament seeking to remove all forms of curfews and travel restrictions.