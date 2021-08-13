Kenya: Why MPs Rejected IEBC's Campaign Spending Caps

Reluctance to allow scrutiny of source of funds and apprehension about another ground for election petitions are among factors cited by analysts for MPs' rejection of the attempt to control campaign financing.

The National Assembly's Committee on Delegated Legislation Wednesday rejected the Election Campaign Financing Regulations that were published by the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a meeting with IEBC commissioners at Parliament buildings, committee members were adamant that they will not legitimise an illegality committed by the commission.

The regulations, which require disclosure of sources of funds and set spending ceilings, are seen as a move by the commission to level the playing field by ensuring candidates with deep pockets do not have undue advantage in elections.

Executive director for the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) Frank Mukwanja told the Nation that politicians are opposed to the regulations because either because they engage in campaigns using illicit money or are funded by corrupt people.

Enforce regulations

"Parliament cannot circumvent the law like they are trying to do. As CMD, we insist that IEBC must enforce the regulations," Dr Mukwanja said.

Political analyst Javas Bigambo said the MPs' dismissal of the regulations is informed by the desire to outspend opponents and reluctance to be held to account over violation of the provisions.

"MPs know that they depend on money, not ideas, to be elected due to poor development or mandate records," he said.

In a session chaired by Mbere North MP Charles Njagagua, the lawmakers took issue with the commission's move to gazette the regulations without the approval of the House.

Part of poll regulations

They argued that campaign funds capping is part of the election regulations and ought to have been subjected to Parliament's approval.

"Article 29 (1) of the Constitution is very clear that before you make any publication or gazettement of the regulations, you must bring them to the House for approval. So why did you publish a campaign funds ceiling without our approval? That is where we are reading mischief," he added.

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati accused Parliament of failing to consider a raft of amendments the commission proposed to the Election Campaign Finance Act, 2016.

"We drafted the amendments to the Act last year and presented them to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee but it's unfortunate that to date they have not been considered by the House," Mr Chebukati said.