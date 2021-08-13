Kenya: AFC Leopards Edge Wasteful Ulinzi

AFC Leopards Thursday gunned down Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru's Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground.

Caleb Olilo scored the solitary goal at the hour mark.

"I'm so excited for scoring my second goal of the season against Ulinzi Stars after notching my first against Nzoia. It's such a nice feeling to score towards the end of the league," said Olilo.

He added: "I hope the coronavirus pandemic will be contained because it would have been great if fans were here to celebrate my goal today. I dedicate this goal to AFC Leopards fans for supporting the team. This is my first season with AFC Leopards and hopefully I will be in the squad next season."

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems heaped praise on his boys after the win.

"We played well today and I think the boys deserve a pat on their backs. I'm taking advantage of the end of the season to prepare for the next one. I'm doing a lot of reorganisation in the team and it's already bearing fruits with good results, these last matches are like a pre-season," said Aussems.

He said the win will place them in good stead ahead of their last two matches of the season against KCB on Wednesday and Homeboyz on Sunday.

"I want to see the boys extend the winning streak to the last game," he added.

Ulinzi Stars stand-in coach Fred Ogot blamed the defeat on missed chances in the first half.

"I must confess today we didn't play a bad game. Football is a game of chances and today we failed to convert our chances into goals," said Ogot who is holding brief for head coach Benjamin Nyangweso who is serving a five-match touchline ban.

He added: "Our opponents were not equally good. They got one chance on target and it made the difference after 90 minutes. Today our goalkeeper James Saruni faltered and we were punished. We had planned to beat Ingwe and avenge the past defeats but our plan did not work."

He said he is going back on the drawing board ahead of their last two matches away to Mathare United on Wednesday and against Posta Rangers at home on August 22.

"The front line must carry all its ammunition in the last two matches. We cannot afford to end the season on a losing note," said Ogot.