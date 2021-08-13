Kenya: Tusker, KCB Walk on Tight Ropes as FKF-PL Nears Climax

Football Kenya Federation Premier League title race enters a crucial stage on Friday with Kakamega Homeboyz and Vihiga United out to spoil the party for the two top contenders Tusker and KCB in Nairobi and Mumias respectively.

With both sides level on 54 points any slip up could prove costly with only two matches left to the end of the season. So intense is the title race that Tusker and KCB have gagged their players from talking to the media until end of season.

After the Homeboyz game at Ruaraka grounds, Tusker will face an improved Nzoia Sugar side before hosting newbies Bidco United in their last game of the season.

The brewers beat Homeboyz 1-0 on January 10 courtesy of Henry Meja's second half strike at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said his focus is on winning the remaining games to end their four-year title drought.

"We know the title race is tight but still open. We are going to the game to win as we have done in every match. There is no team without pressure in matches that decide the title race but we have prepared well for the game," said Matano.

KCB, who have to beat bottom-placed Vihiga United at Mumias Complex on Friday, will then take on AFC Leopards and league returnees Nairobi City Stars in their last two matches.

If both Tusker and KCB win all their remaining matches, then goal difference will determine the league champion.

In the event they are level on goal difference, then the team with more goals scored will be declared champions.

Vihiga United's survival chances could take a drastic turn if they lose to KCB. Mike Mururi's charges have 20 points from 30 matches.

"We have an advantage because we play the remaining two matches at home. KCB's match is important since we are determined to win and gain confidence going into our last match which will be very decisive," said Vihiga captain Patrick Okullo.

If they lose to KCB, then Western Stima (22 points) who are not in action this weekend will only need a draw away to Wazito or at home to Mathare in their last match, to either stay in the league or qualify for promotion/ relegation play-off.

Mathare United, who play Bandari on Saturday, are 15th on the log 24 points but with a game in hand. The Slum Boys have an opportunity to determine their fate by beating Bandari.

At Mbaraki grounds, Bandari will be without Hassan Iddi. According to Bandari team manager Albert Ogari, Iddi is nursing a hamstring injury he sustained in 2-1 win against Kakamega Homeboyz FC last weekend.

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo insists their opponents are no push-overs.

"We know Mathare United are a tough team and especially at this time when they are fighting relegation. But we also need a win to finish in a respectable position in the league," said Mbungo.

Fixtures

Friday

Kariobangi Sharks FC vs Nzoia Sugar, Thika Stadium 3.15pm

Tusker FC vs KK Homeboyz, Ruaraka Grounds 3.15pm

Vihiga United FC vs KCB, Mumias Complex 3.15PM

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars FC vs Posta Rangers, Ruaraka Grounds 3pm

Wazito FC vs Sofapaka, Thika Stadium, 1pm

Bandari FC vs Mathare United, Mbaraki Grounds, 3pm

Gor Mahia FC vs Bidco United, Thika Stadium, 3.15pm