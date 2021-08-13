Kenya: South Africa Humiliate Kenya Lionesses in Friendly

Kenya's national 15-a-side women rugby team slumped to their heaviest loss in history, falling 66-0 to South Africa in their first test match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Thursday.

Coming off losses against Madagascar 27-15 on July 3 and 10-0 on July 11 in Nairobi and 39-0 defeat at the hands of South Africa in 2019, coach Felix Oloo side succumbed to the their fourth straight loss.

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer's South Africa scored 12 unanswered tries.

The Lionesses were destabilised by two early tries inside the opening 12 minutes from Zintle Mpupha.

Mpupha ended the match as the top scorer after contributing 26 points from four tries and three conversions for the Africa champions. The hosts scored more tries through Eloise Webb and Sizophila Solontsi (two each) while Veroeshka Grain, Felicia Jacobs, Chumisa Qawe and Sinazo Mcatshulwa scored one try apiece.

These two sides will meet on August 16 at the same venue in their final test match which Kenya could field more of their stars from the national sevens team that was in Tokyo, Japan for the Olympic Games.

Judith Auma and Leah Wambui were the only players from the Tokyo Olympics team involved in the first test match. They started from the bench.

National seven-a-side captain Philadelphia Olando along with Janet Okello, Sheila Chajira, Cynthia Camilla, Grace Adhiambo and Christabel Lindo were left out of match-day squad completely.

Kenya is using the matches against South Africa to get ready for World Cup qualifying match against Colombia slated for August 25 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Prior to the 66-0 loss to South Africa, Kenya's heaviest defeat in the longer version of the game was a 58-0 loss to Uganda Select XV in 2005 in Kampala.

Here is the Lionesses squad which faced Women Boks in the first test: 1.Mercy Migongo, 2. Stacy Atieno (Vice-Captain), 3. Rose Otieno, 4. Peruce Muyuka, 5. Naomi Amuguni, 6. Mitchelle Akinyi, 7. Diana Kemunto, 8. Laurine Akoth, 9. Faith Marindany, 10. Joy Kendagor (Captain), 11. Priscah Nyerere, 12. Winnie Owino, 13. Sophia Ayieta, 14. Linet Moraa, 15. Sinaida Nyachio. Reserves: 16. Knight Otuoma, 17. Julliet Nyambura, 18. Evelyne Kalemera, 19. Bernadette Olesia, 20. Leah Wambui, 21. Judith Auma, 22. Anne Njeri, 23. Anne Gorety.