Kenya March on in Davis Cup Campaign

Kenya registered their second win in a row in the Davies Cup Africa Group Three, Thursday downing Mozambique 2-1 at the Smash Sports Club in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya's Albert Njogu lost 7-6(4), 6-4 to Bruno Nhavene but Ismael Changawa stepped to rescue proceedings against Franco Mata in their Group 'B' encounters.

Changawa was leading 6-1, 1-0 when Mata retired. This set up the decisive doubles encounter that Changawa and Ibrahim Kibet went on to see off the pair of Nhavene and Jaime Sigauque 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in a nervy affair.

"We knew it was going to be tougher as we advanced but we are happy we got through. Now we just have to get past our last opponent in our group. We have been challenged in our serves today so that means we have to come back stronger tomorrow, otherwise it has been a good day and we are really hopeful of getting to the semis," said non-playing captain Francis Rogoi on phone from Cairo.

Kenya on Wednesday breezed past Rwanda 3-0 with Changawa and Njogu doing all the damage.

Today, Kenya will continue with their hunt for a position in the semi-finals when they take on Ghana in their third round robin rubbers.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the semis. The two finalists will gain promotion to the 2022 World Group II Play-offs.