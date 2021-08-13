Tanzania: Dar Enlivens Investment Sector

THE government is reviewing various laws and policies regulating the business and investment sector, to create a conducive climate for investors, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said yesterday.

The move goes hand in hand with enhancing the capacity of the country's ports and airports, aimed at facilitating international business, the Head of State said.

President Samia made the statement during her meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of Oman to Tanzania Ali Bin Abdallah Bin Salim Al Mahrouqi at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

The Oman diplomat was bidding farewell to President Samia after completing his tenure in the country.

President Samia reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to continue maintaining the long-standing cordial relationship between the two nations.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the president also asked the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) between Tanzania and Oman to meet and discuss various issues sought to foster the existing bilateral ties.

The first session of the Tanzania - Oman JPC was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on February 24 to 25, 2013.

During the first JPC, the Oman delegation was led by Yusuf Alawi who was the Minister for Foreign Affairs, while the former Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mr Bernard Membe led the Tanzania delegation.

The meeting was an opportunity where both delegates discussed a number of issues in social, cultural, economic and commercial sectors geared towards enhancing bilateral relations between two countries.

During their talks yesterday, President Samia also commended the outgoing Oman envoy for a good job during his four-year service in the country.

For his part, Ambassador Mahrouqi commended President Samia for her leadership and the good cooperation he enjoyed during his stay in the country.

He underlined the need to continue deepening the existing bilateral ties for mutual economic benefits between the two countries.

Tanzania and Oman have historical and blood relations which date back to the 19th century.

The two countries' bond is very special as Oman is the only country outside Africa where Swahili is spoken as first language and its people have blood relations with people of Tanzania.

Available reports show that Tanzania imports more than it exports to Oman. The country's main exports are agricultural goods such as spices, fruits, meat, tea and coffee.

In 2018, it was reported that Tanzania exports to Oman amounted to 5 million US dollars (about 11.6bn/-), whereas imports from Oman stood at 12 million US dollars (about 27.8bn/-).

So far, the two countries have signed a number of agreements aimed at encouraging trade and investment by creating a favorable environment and building investor's confidence.

Some of the agreements were on political consultation, promotion and reciprocal protection of investment, cooperation in higher education between Oman and Zanzibar as well as Agreement on Cooperation in Records and Archives.

Others are the agreement establishing JPC for cooperation between Oman and Tanzania and the establishment of Oman- Tanzania Joint Business Council between Oman Chamber of Commerce and Tanzania Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.