Malawi: Nyasa Manufacturing Donates to Chilomoni Police

Chilomoni Police Sub Station has received a donation of football items from Nyasa Manufacturing Company.

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza, said the donation which includes 20 jerseys and shorts, 20 socks, 2 balls and 20 bibs were presented at Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club Guest House in Blantyre.

The donation was in response to a request for football equipment to the company by the station's management.

Addressing the small gathering at the handover ceremony of the equipment, Chief Executive Officer for Nyasa Manufacturing Company, Democritasi, said the company was very satisfied with the services the police in Blantyre were rendering and had no problems donating the items as requested.

"By approaching us to give a hand in this area of sport, the police have shown that they believe in good working relationship and I commend Chilomoni Police Sub Station for the initiative.

"There is really need for police officers to be physically fit all the time. As a company, we will be available to support our police in various areas of sports as well as any other available areas depending on the need," he said.

Receiving the donation, Station Officer for Chilomoni Police Sub Station, Superintendent Kingsley Kamwinda, thanked Nyasa Manufacturing Company for the timely donation.

"This donation will go a long way in reducing the problem of football equipment at the station. Other well-wishers should emulate the gesture by Nyasa Manufacturing Company for the police to have enough resources.

"Every Wednesday is a sports day according to police culture and therefore, every police officer is supposed to be at the sports ground practising their favourite sporting activity," explained Superintendent Kamwinda.

Chilomoni Police Sub Station is one of the lower police formations under Blantyre Police Station.

Other formations include Chilimba, Soche, Chilobwe and Manase.