Tunisia: Kairouan Sees Highest-Ever Temperature in Tunisia

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Kairouan set a new record-high temperature of 50.3°C on Wednesday- unprecedented in Tunisia's history, said the National Institute of Meterology (French: INM).

Kairouan is the second hottest place on earth and the hottest spot in Africa. Tunisia saw a record high of 50.1°C on July 26, 2005 in El Borma.

The mercury also climbed Wednesday in Sidi Bouzid (47.7°C against 46.8°C on August 12, 1960), Sfax (45.8°C against 45.7°C in 2005), Kélibia (43.5°C against 40.7°C in 1987) and Nabeul (46.3°C against 45.5°C in 2018), the INM said.

Temperatures are expected to drop gradually as of Friday.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X