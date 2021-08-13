Tunisia: Kairouan Sees Highest-Ever Temperature in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Kairouan set a new record-high temperature of 50.3°C on Wednesday- unprecedented in Tunisia's history, said the National Institute of Meterology (French: INM).

Kairouan is the second hottest place on earth and the hottest spot in Africa. Tunisia saw a record high of 50.1°C on July 26, 2005 in El Borma.

The mercury also climbed Wednesday in Sidi Bouzid (47.7°C against 46.8°C on August 12, 1960), Sfax (45.8°C against 45.7°C in 2005), Kélibia (43.5°C against 40.7°C in 1987) and Nabeul (46.3°C against 45.5°C in 2018), the INM said.

Temperatures are expected to drop gradually as of Friday.