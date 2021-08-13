Cameroon: Implementing Decentralisation - Stakeholders Discuss Challenges

This was during the 10th edition of African Day of Decentralisation and Local Development celebrated on the 10 of August 2021.

The 10th edition of the African Day of Decentralisation and Local Development and the 4th edition on the sensitisation on civil status registration has been celebrated in the littoral region with a call for the population to use their culture to promote sustainable cities as well as facilitate the collection of civil status data so as improve on the development of Cameroon.

The celebration that took place in Douala on Tuesday August 10, 2021 was presided at by the chief of Division of Social and Cultural Affairs in the Littoral Governor's office, Samuel Celestine Nyendie, who emphasized on the need for constant awareness raising on the importance of civil status registration.

He added that the African Day of Decentralisation and development is a special day to contribute to more participation of citizens and social groups. It offers the opportunity to discuss the challenges the state is facing in the implementation of decentralisation and local development and is the perfect occasion to recognizethe achievements made so far.