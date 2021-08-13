Cameroon: AFCON 22021 - Outsiders Not Left Out

Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco, Tunisia and Mali might create a sensation during competition in Cameroon.

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will not be without outsiders. This time around this category of countries will be out to make history in the competition. Nigeria figures among the top outsiders that will be in Cameroon in January 2022. Nigeria finished top of group L to with eight points ahead of Benin with seven points. The Super Eagles qualified for the AFCON tournament ahead of their match day five fixture. The three-time African champions will be out to grab the fourth trophy in neighboring Cameroon.

Tunisia participated in AFCON tournament for the first time in 1962. Tunisia's best performance in the tournament was in 2004 when they hosted the competition and won the trophy. Tunisia finished top of group J with 16 points. Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea, the group winners and runners up respectively qualified for the AFCON. The Carthage Eagles might create a surprise in this year's tournament.

Côte d'Ivoire will equally be in Cameroon for another trial. The Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire have won the trophy twice and will be seeking for another title in the next AFCON tournament. The Elephants finished top of group K to qualify for the competition. Mali ensured their place at eighth consecutive Nations Cup finals with narrow hard-fought win over Namibia. Mali and Guinea, the group A winners and runners up respectively qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations. Mali's best performance in the competition was in 1972 when they finished as runners up behind Congo.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco will be present at the AFCON tournament. They became the first, North African country to win the AFCON in 1976. Since then their best performance was in 2004 when they finished as runners up. Morocco became the underachiever in the AFCON despite their rich prestigious records. The Atlas Lions will be out to turn the tables around in Cameroon come January 2022.