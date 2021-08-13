Cameroon: International Youth Day - Youths Share Dev't Projects

This was during a visual "hang out" organised yesterday August 11, 2021 in Yaounde.

Youths in Cameroon have been called to come-up with recommendations which will help promote youth policies as prescribed by the government. The statement was made by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education Mounouna Foutsou yesterday, August 11, 2021 as he opened a visual conference dubbed "Hang Out" to commemorate the 22nd edition of the International Youth Day today. The event is taking place under the theme "Innovation and Voluntary Commitment of Young People to Health, Food and Wellbeing through the Promotion of Made in Cameroon".

While launching the Hang-Out, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education said it was a special youth dialogue platform organised by the Cameroon National Youth Council under the coordination of the Ministry and support from the United Nations System. He said the event was not only within the International Youth Day but also the Youth Connekt Cameroon Initiative under the theme "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation For Human and Planetary Health". Mounouna Foutsou used the Hang-Out to remind every youth of their civic duty to be committed in the development of the country. According to the Minister decision-makers will make full use of the potential possessed by young people. Youths, the Minister said are the epicentre of the concerns of decision-makers at the strategic level. Hence, they need to put their full talent at work.

Given that the government is aware of the fact that the contributions of youths are crucial in achieving the objectives of sustainable development, it is constantly striving to put in place a favourable framework to create opportunities where youths can fully showcase their potentials. The minister also talked about the other government opportunities to facilitate the integration of youths into the environment, like the three-year "Special-Youth" Plan, from which many youths have benefitted business wise. "The way has been paved for you to be empowered to dare create and innovate", so earnestly desire, especially in the fields of health and nutrition", Mounouna Foutsou told the youths.

During the visual meeting some 13 young innovators in various fields such as medical, agriculture, entrepreneurship, field of artificial intelligence, robotics application programming and 3D designing as well as nuclear and renewable energy shared their experiences with others.