Cameroon: AFCON 2021 Draws - Awareness Raising Gathers Steam

Posters and spots announcing the event are making waves on social media, just like roll-ups are already being placed at some areas of the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport.

"Soirée de Tirage au sort de la CAN TotalEnergies Cameroun 2021" is the main message inscribed on a poster circulating on social media platforms to announce the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw. The same poster with a green background has the picture of the 2021 AFCON mascot, Mola. It equally contains the date and venue of the draws as well as the time. The flags of the different countries qualified for the continental sports jamboree are equally placed on one side of the poster. Another series of posters making waves on social media are those brandishing the host cities. These posters host bilingual messages describing the sites. "Limbe-Buea; Ready to host the summit," is the English version of one of the messages. Just below, is a descriptive message of the site in French. The image announcing the 2021 jamboree follows and right below it is written, "AFCON Draws on August 17th, 2021". Mola is equally found very close, energetically jogging with the ball. A similar scenario holds for the other host cities.

At the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport, the posters on the different cities have been transformed into roll-ups with similar messages. In one of the roll ups, Douala is described as "A gateway to Africa" with a bouncing Mola at the forefront. The date of the competition proper is equally announced on the rollup. In Yaounde, the description message is, "Olembe, The Apogee".

A video spot announcing the grandiose event has equally got tongues wagging on several platforms. The spot is a series of moving images brought together to brandish the cultural diversity of Cameroon, the magnificent stadiums in the different cities, amongst others. The spot indeed wets the appetite of football lovers who would be eagerly waiting to see the mouth-watering fixtures that the draws will produce.

We equally gathered that banners will soon be placed in major areas to get the population set and ready for the draw which is fast approaching.