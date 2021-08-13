Nigeria: Odusote - Reliable Electricity Key to Lagos State's Economic Goal

The Lagos State Government has emphasised that stable and a sustainable power supply is key to the realisation of the vision for a Greater Lagos premised on the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the Governor Babjide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration.

The State's Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote stated this while speaking at the Lagos State Electricity Policy Stakeholder Consultative Session.

He added that the Policy will serve as a key driver for the socio-economic development of Lagos State.

He emphasised that Lagos as the commercial nerve centre and the most populous State in Nigeria has enjoyed good governance, which has made it an immigrant destination for Nigerians and, as such, requires significant sustainable energy solutions.

The Attorney General and Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, in his remarks explained that the move to create the Lagos Electricity Market was a deliberate policy initiative of the State Government that rested on the powers vested in the State by Section 14 of the Concurrent Legislative list in the 1999 Constitution.

Onigbanjo also made it clear that the state government is keen to collaborate with the Federal Government to transition regulation of electricity distribution within Lagos to a State regulator.

In presenting key elements of the Lagos Electricity Policy at the online event, the CEO of Excredite Consulting Limited, Mr. Eyo Ekpo, Consultant to the State Government, stated that "Electricity Reliability for Lagos State means supply that is available to any customer in the State Electricity Market in the desired quality and quantity at the time it is needed".

He explained the State's key short and medium-term sector objectives include the enactment of an electricity law by 31stDecember 2021, achieving 30% year-on-year capacity and energy growth from 1,000MW/12,000MWh to 12,000MW/162,000MWh by 2028.

Consultant, UK FCDO African Clean Energy Technical Assistance Facility (ACE TAF), Dolapo Kukoyi, who supported the Lagos State Government on the off-grid energy aspects of the policy, noted the great value of off-grid solutions (OGS) in rapidly deploying clean technologies to bring electricity access to the State's underserved and unserved areas.

This, she said, would reduce poverty, improve social equity and inclusion as well as create jobs.

Kukoyi noted that the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources will lead the development of an OGS strategy and plan to be executed by a specialised agency set up for the purpose.

In closing, Engr. Odusote enjoined stakeholders to work with the State to achieve its aspirations for the Lagos Electricity Market, which should drive wider access to reliable power supply, reduce the cost of living and doing business in Lagos.

The presentation of the policy was followed by various comments and questions from various stakeholders, who expressed support for the State Government's initiative.