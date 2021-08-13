Tunisia: Trade Deficit Soars to Tnd 8,725.3 Million By Late July (Ins)

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The trade deficit widened by late July to TND 8,725.3 million against TND 7,567.1 million during the same period last year, it emerged from a National Institute of Statistics note on "foreign trade at current prices July 2021."

The coverage rate rose from 74% in July 2020 to 75.2% in July 2021. Exports edged up 23% in the first seven months of 2021 compared to a 19.5% drop in the same period last year. They amounted to TND 26, 431.1 million in the first seven months of 2021 against TND 21,496.3 million in 2020.

Imports posted a 21% rise in comparison with a 23.3% fall in the same period last year. Their value reached TND 35,156.4 million against 29,063.4 MD during the same period in 2020.

