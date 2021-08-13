Uganda/Malawi: It's Uganda or Malawi After Azam Exit

THE 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup championship is crossing the borders after the country's only envoys Azam were knocked out in the semifinals 4-2 in a post- match penalties by Nyasa Big Bullets.

The two sides settled their differences at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday as they fought hard to earn one slot available in the finals, but after the tense clash, the visiting team successfully accomplished their target.

With the outcome, the Malawi giants will face Express FC from Uganda in a must watch final scheduled at the giant 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city tomorrow.

It was a 50-50 affair which saw the visitors scoring an early goal in the 1st minute of the opening half courtesy of Bright Munthali who was left unmarked inside the penalty box before he coolly sliced the ball into the back of the net.

His goal sustained until in the 67th minute when an own goal by Nyasa Big Bullets center-back Nickson Nyasulu levelled the deficit for Azam thereby breathing a fresh air and energised the home team.

The Ice cream makers side increased the tally in the 73rd minute courtesy of a towering header from Oscar Masai to put his side 2-1 ahead and managed to control the game as they momentarily stepped one foot into the finals.

However, substitute Precious Phiri flattened the curve in the 78th minute to make it 2-2 and drove the hot game into extra time which failed to produce the winner as such, men had to be separated from boys via spot kicks.

For the visitors, Yamikani Fodya, Hassan Kajoke, Chimango Kayira and Nickson Nyasulu all converted their penalties while defender Miracle Gabeya missed his.

To the side of Azam, Mwaikenda Lusajo and Tepsie Evance netted theirs whereas Ramadhan Saidi and Abdulrazack Hamza missed their kicks hence signing the team's exit at the home turf.

The finalists already met in the group A clash of the competition which ended in a 1-1 stalemate as such, time has come to see where the championship will be heading either Uganda or Malawi.

For the Express side, they finished at the peak of group A with seven points in the bag after winning two games and stamping one draw in the process.

On the other hand, Nyasa Big Bullets recorded two draws and won one match to accumulate five points which saw them sitting on second place on the log.

Therefore, the finals have drawn group A leaders and group B runners up with each looking certain to grab the prestigious silverware and take it to their respective nations.