Mozambique Rejects Granting AU Observer Status to Israel

Peter Luhanga/GroundUp
South African demonstrators march to Parliament to protest against Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip during May, 2021.
12 August 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique has joined the growing list of African countries protesting against the decision to grant Israel observer status at the African Union.

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, accepted the credentials of the Israeli diplomat, Aleli Admasu, on 22 July, allowing him to become an observer at the AU. Admasu is also Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia.

A statement from the Mozambican embassy in Addis Ababa, published in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", protested at Mahamat's decision. It said that such a sensitive matter demanded consultation with all the AU member states, rather than a unilateral decision by the Commission.

Israel had once been an observer at the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), but lost that status in 2002, when the OAU transformed itself into the African Union.

The statement from the embassy said that the circumstances which led to the loss of observer status in 2002 "remain unaltered, namely the occupation of Palestine and the systematic violation of the human rights of the Palestinian people by the State of Israel, which contradict the constitutive principles of the African Union Charter".

Making clear that it was speaking for the Mozambican government, the embassy demanded that the AU Commission "follow the correct procedure, by submitting the matter for a decision at the next meeting of the Executive Council".

Since the Executive Council takes decisions by consensus or, where there is no consensus, by a two thirds majority, it is most unlikely to approve the request to grant Israel observer status.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X