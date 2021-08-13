Egypt: 35 Training Programs Carried Out With China Since 2021

The Ministry of International Cooperation announced the implementation of 35 training programs with China since of the start of this year.

A galaxy of 210 government cadres attended the courses in the sectors of transport, maritime transport, health, education, space science, environment, industry, solidarity, agriculture and electricity, said the ministry on Thursday 12/8/2021.

The move is part of international partnerships, made by the ministry with multilateral and bilateral development partners to back efforts exerted by the state to boost investment in human capital and honing skills of government cadres, added the ministry.

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashaat said her ministry is keen on including swapping the expertise, knowledge, training and technical support in international partnerships with development partners.

The move is intended to support the state's strategy for building and developing capabilities, she said.

The ministry is in contact with China to resume scholarships via videos in the shadow of conditions set by Covid-19 pandemic, Mashaat added.

The ministry is working to promote economic relations with development partners through economic diplomacy principles in order to back state's development vision, according to her.

Mashaat said that international cooperation and partnerships among world countries and development agencies have become very important to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience among countries worldwide and joint efforts to achieve development.