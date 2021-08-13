Egypt: Cabinet Denies Spread of RVT Among Animals in Egypt

The cabinet media center denied on Thursday 12/8/2021 media reports claiming the spread of Rift Valley Fever (RVF) among animals in some Egyptian governorates.

In a statement on Thursday, the center said it communicated with the Agriculture Ministry which dismissed the news as bare of truth.

The ministry underlined that Egypt is free from RVF, adding that it launched a national campaign for inoculating animals against RVF and Foot and Mouth Disease in various Egyptian governorates.

The ministry called on media and social media users to verify the authenticity of any circulating news to avoid perplexing public opinion.