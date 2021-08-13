Ethiopia: Nat'l Call Aims At Stopping TPLF Brutality in Neighboring State, Protecting Country - PM Office

Ethiopian refugees fleeing clashes in the country's northern Tigray region, rest and cook meals near UNHCR's Hamdayet reception centre after crossing into Sudan (file photo).

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Office Press Secretary Billene Seyoum said the aim of the national call is to stop the destruction being caused by the terrorist TPLF group on neighboring regional states and save the nation from the overt declaration by the group to disintegrate the country.

In her weekly press briefing to the international media today, the press secretary blamed the international media for the continued mischaracterization of the national call by alluding it against the Tigray region or the Tigray Defense Forces.

According to her, the other misinterpretation of the national call that has come from the international media is the interpretation that it was called due to the incapability of the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

This is totally wrong, she said, adding that "the national call is not a call for lack of a military capability. (Inability of) the National Defense Force to protect the sovereignty of the country and to protect citizens. The manner and the way TPLF as a terrorist organization has been engaging is by sending an influx of civilians... . In that regard, it requires all community members not only the national defense force to stop this influx that is being perpetrated by the TPLF."

Following the enactment of unilateral ceasefire the terrorist TPLF has been sending human wave civilian fighters into Afar and Amhara regions attacking, killing, raping, and looting the community. It has displaced over 300,000 people, she pointed out.

It is in this background that the Government of Ethiopia ordered the National Defense Force, Regional Special Forces and Militia as well as all capable Ethiopians to join the Defense Force and show their patriotism in the survival campaign of halting the destruction of the treasonous and terrorist TPLF organization.

However, Billene noted that the international media have failed to portray the very important spirit of the call for the people of the country.

"The tendency to allude and make the national call seem against the people of Tigray, who are part of the fabric of the Ethiopian social system, is a misinterpretation," the press secretary added.

According to her, the statement about the national is addressed to all Ethiopians in the country and abroad to save the nation from the overt declaration by the TPLF terrorist group to disintegrate that country,.

"The call that was made in the direction that has been put in place for the National Defense Force, the special forces and the regional militias have been instructed to halt this destructive effort by the TPLF as they continue encroaching in community within the Amhara and Afar regional states. It has been also made to eligible Ethiopians to join the defense force while others are called upon to organize at every level to protect their cities, communities, villagers and neighborhoods."

The press secretary added that this requires concerted activities in addition to the effort that the federal government is employing within the security apparatus.

She further reminded the international media that there is no Tigray defense forces rather a terrorist organization called TPLF as designated by the House of People's Representatives .

Billene blamed the international media that they are framing their divisive narrative as the national call is aimed at against the people of Tigray, who are part of the fabric of Ethiopian social system.

Speaking about the latest humanitarian activities in the northern part of the country, she said some 277 trucks of humanitarian assistance have so far entered Tigray region.

There are 10 different international humanitarian organizations and UN agencies that are active in assistance efforts, covering 79 woredas in Tigray region, while the federal government also continues to provide assistance in 14 woredas in the western part through the National Disaster Risk Management Commission.