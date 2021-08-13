Tanzania Starts Issuing Digital Covid Certificates

The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has started issuing electronic Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Speaking at Karimjee grounds in Dar es Salaam where journalists and artists were being vaccinated, the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Prof Abel Makubi said the aim of introducing e-certificates was to curb fake certificates.

In addition, Prof Makubi said some people with bad intentions might produce fake certificates pretending that they have been vaccinated.

"For those who have already been vaccinated but have not yet received their electronic certificates, the ministry will contact and inform them on how to receive on how to get new certificates," he added

Describing the e-certificates, the PS said the high-tech documents cannot be easily faked because of the presence of barcodes.