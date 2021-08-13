Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Northern Red Sea and Central Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from the Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, eleven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (6) and Central (5) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,525 while the number of deaths stands at 36.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,597.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

12 August 2021