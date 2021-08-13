Gambia: GPF to Build House for Gina Bass

12 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Police Force on Wednesday announced that a piece of land has been purchased for Gina to be built to completion and handed over to her in honor of her accomplishment.

According to the Poliso Magazine, Sub Inspector Gina Bass was received at the Police Headquarters today Wednesday 12th August 2021, by Deputy Inspector General of Police Momodou Sowe and the Police High Command.

DIGP Sowe on behalf of the IGP welcomed SI Gina to the GPF HQ, noting that the entire GPF and the nation as a whole are proud of the terrific performance she did at the Tokyo Olympics, the Police added.

DIG Sowe concluded by announcing that a piece of land has been purchased for Gina to be built to completion and handed over to her in honor of her accomplishment. He said this gesture is necessitated by Gina's excellent representation of the country.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X