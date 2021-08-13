Gambia: GPF to Build House for Gina Bass

Gambia Police Force on Wednesday announced that a piece of land has been purchased for Gina to be built to completion and handed over to her in honor of her accomplishment.

According to the Poliso Magazine, Sub Inspector Gina Bass was received at the Police Headquarters today Wednesday 12th August 2021, by Deputy Inspector General of Police Momodou Sowe and the Police High Command.

DIGP Sowe on behalf of the IGP welcomed SI Gina to the GPF HQ, noting that the entire GPF and the nation as a whole are proud of the terrific performance she did at the Tokyo Olympics, the Police added.

DIG Sowe concluded by announcing that a piece of land has been purchased for Gina to be built to completion and handed over to her in honor of her accomplishment. He said this gesture is necessitated by Gina's excellent representation of the country.