Gambia: Guinea Bissau - Gambian Ambassador in Bissau Dies

Mustapha JallowThe Gambian Embassy in Bissau on Wednesday announced the demise of their ambassador.

Below is the full text of statement issued by the Gambia Embassy in Bissau:

The Embassy of The Gambia in Bissau is saddened to inform the general public of the demise of our Ambassador His Excellency Lamin Jobe. The sad event occured at Simone Mendes General Hospital in Bissau. Ambassador Jobe is an exemplary leader of excellence who always demonstrate good leadership and humility with his staff. The Embasdy will miss our able caring boss. We pray that his soul rest in perfect peace and Janatul Firdaws be his final abode