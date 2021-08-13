Gambia: Charitable Organisation Installs Solar Water Borehole in Wuli East Worth D470,000

Little Drop Association (IDA), a local charitable organisation, on Saturday installed solar water borehole worth four hundred and seventy thousand dalasi (D470,0000) for the people of 'Sare Wuro' in the Wuli East district, Upper River Region (URR).

The initiative was aimed at providing quality water service to the community members, who were badly in need of potable water, through support from their UK partners. The capacity of the water tank is six thousand litres (6000).

"This is a community that was badly in need of potable water and this was a long-awaited dream for the people of this village," said Abdoulie Cham, Secretary General of the association.

Mr Alhagie Amat Jaw Cham, Chairman & founder of the association, said the project was a 'dream come true' for him after seeing the conditions of the people in Sare Wuro. He said a lot of efforts were made to get the community with the facility to make life much easier for the people and animals living in that community.

"This project would not have been possible without the heart and financial support of his collaborators back in the UK. Therefore, I urge you all (beneficiaries) to make the best use of the project as well as look after it and take care of this project for the best interest of your village," he urged Wuli villagers. He thanked their local partners for the financial support.

During the installation process, two babies were named after the chairman of the association and his wife as means of appreciation.

Mr. Jarka Bah, the village Alkalo, said they have been looking forward to the opportunity for a long time, adding they have had a lot of promises in the past from many people and institutions, but it never materialised.

"On behalf of my village, I thank all those 'behind' this project and reassure the sponsors that we will make the best use of this project which will go a long way in enhancing our lives," the Alkalo promised.