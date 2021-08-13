Gambian Striker Saikou Janneh Notches Brace for Bristol City in League Cup

12 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian striker Saikou Janneh scored a brace for his English championship side Bristol City in the Football League Cup on Tuesday away to Ebou Adam's Forest Green Rovers on his first start for City.

His pair of goals had looked like taking the visitors through before a late equaliser forced the game into the gruesome post-match shootout where they defeated 6-5.

Jamille Matt handed the hosts the lead after just 12 minutes but City equalised in the 40th minute when Janneh powered his shot past the keeper.

He netted again in the 67th minute with a curling 18-yard effort.

