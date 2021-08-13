Algeria: President Tebboune Warns Against Any Attempt to Exploit Crises, Sow Discord

Pixabay
Algerian flag.
12 August 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday warned against attempts to undermine national unity and exploit dramas and crises to aggravate the situation and sow discord between citizens.

"The Algerian state is indivisible and so are the people," he stressed, ensuring that Algeria will resort to "all possible ways" to block the road to parties willing to undermine national unity.

Those who take advantage of this tragedy that rip the region to "poison the situation and try to separate between the army and the people and between the people and the state," must know that "honorable citizens have supported security services to arrest suspects."

He also stressed the need to preserve national unity, a sacred matter, saying that any attempt to undermine it "is a crime in itself."

"Citizens must not fall into the trap of two terrorist organizations that are trying to undermine the national unit," warned the Head of State.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X