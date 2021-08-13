Algeria: President Tebboune Warns Against Any Attempt to Exploit Crises, Sow Discord

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday warned against attempts to undermine national unity and exploit dramas and crises to aggravate the situation and sow discord between citizens.

"The Algerian state is indivisible and so are the people," he stressed, ensuring that Algeria will resort to "all possible ways" to block the road to parties willing to undermine national unity.

Those who take advantage of this tragedy that rip the region to "poison the situation and try to separate between the army and the people and between the people and the state," must know that "honorable citizens have supported security services to arrest suspects."

He also stressed the need to preserve national unity, a sacred matter, saying that any attempt to undermine it "is a crime in itself."

"Citizens must not fall into the trap of two terrorist organizations that are trying to undermine the national unit," warned the Head of State.