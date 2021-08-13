Tanzania, Kenya Harmonise Covid-19 Test Charges

Tanzania has reduced the cost of Covid-19 testing for travellers from Kenya from an initial $100 to $50 for the PCR test. Kenya has been charging $50 for the PCR test for people crossing over from Tanzania.

A statement Wednesday by Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima says the cost of the Antigen Rapid Test has also been reduced from $25 to $10 for all travellers entering the country.

The new charges that will take effect from August 16, 2021 following discussions between Dr Gwajima and Kenya's Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe last week in Nairobi.

"On March 4, President Samia Suluhu Hassan made an official visit to Kenya. President Samia directed ministers responsible for health from the two countries to meet and review the costs of testing and timely issuance of Covid-19 results along the border of Kenya and Tanzania," Dr Gwajima said.

President Samia directed ministers from both countries to seek a lasting solution to challenges travellers face, including the issuance of Covid-19 certificates and the cost of tests at the border points.

And on Wednesday, the EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki called on EAC partner states to harmonise Covid-19 testing and quarantine costs to enable free movement of goods and people.