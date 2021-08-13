Mozambique: Largest Number of Covid-19 Recoveries in Single Day

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported the largest number of recoveries from the Covid-19 respiratory disease so far, in a single 24 hour period.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Health Ministry, there were 5,525 recoveries. Most of them - 4,578 - were in Maputo city. There were also 337 recoveries in Inhambane, 278 in Gaza. 263 in Niassa and 69 in Zambezia.

This dwarfs the number of new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Wednesday. 1,185 new cases were diagnosed, and this difference between recoveries and new cases, led to a sharp decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases, which fell from 24,182 on Tuesday to 19,828 on Wednesday.

The Ministry reported a further 14 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday - 11 men and three women, all Mozambican citizens and aged between four months and 81 years. 11 of these victims died in Maputo city, two in Maputo province and one in Gaza. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 1,655.

Since the start of the pandemic, 789,771 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 5,604 of them in the previous 24 hours. 4,419 of the tests gave negative results, and 1,185 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 135,528.

Of the new cases diagnosed on Wednesday, 635 were women and 550 were men. 150 were children under the age of 15 and 75 were over 65 years old. In 21 cases, no age information was available.

45.7 per cent of the new cases were from the far south (431 from Maputo city and 111 from Maputo province). There were also 253 cases from Zambezia, 107 from Manica, 79 from Niassa, 57 from Gaza, 56 from Nampula, 49 from Sofala, 18 from Cabo Delgado, 18 from Inhambane, and six from Tete.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Wednesday was 21.2 per cent - a reduction from the 24.7 per cent found on Tuesday. The rates on previous days were 25.5 per cent on Monday, 26 per cent on Sunday, and 24.6 per cent on Saturday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rate on Wednesday were Niassa (40.7 per cent), Zambezia (31.7 per cent), Maputo province (26.9 per cent), Gaza (26.6 per cent), and Maputo city (23.6 per cent).

The lowest positivity rates were recorded in Tete (five per cent) and Cabo Delgado (5.3 per cent). In July, the disease was raging through Tete city, and Tete regularly had one of the highest positivity rates in the country. But this month the Covid-19 indicators in Tete have improved dramatically.

In the same 24 hour period, 62 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (38 in Maputo, 10 in Matola, three in Inhambane, three in Manica, two each in Zambezia, Sofala and Gaza, one in Niassa and one in Nampula), and 51 new patients were admitted (30 in Maputo, five in Niassa, four in Zambezia, three in Matola, three in Gaza, two in Manica, two in Inhambane, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Tete).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 361 on Tuesday to 336 on Wednesday. 225 of these patients (67 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 39 patients in Matola, 14 in Sofala, 14 in Inhambane, 13 in Niassa, 12 in Zambezia, five in Tete, five in Gaza, four in Nampula, three in Manica and two in Cabo Delgado.

The distribution of the 19,828 active Covid-19 cases was as follows: Maputo city, 6,526 (32.9 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 6,223; Inhambane, 1,340; Sofala, 1,338; Manica, 987; Zambezia, 970; Gaza, 850; Niassa, 790; Nampula, 558; Tete, 122; and Cabo Delgado, 92.

The Ministry also revealed that in the previous 24 hours, 109,029 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19. 514,083 people have been fully vaccinated since the national vaccination campaign began in March, and 1,057,185 people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The Ministry also issued a warning that Mozambican citizens should not take seriously the anti-vaccination propaganda circulating on social media. "All the vaccines against Covid-19 are safe", said the Ministry release. They had been verified by international bodies such as the World Health Organisation, and the vaccines used in Mozambique "are the same as those administered in countries throughout the world".

Attempts to discredit the Covid-19 vaccines "have no scientific basis and cannot be accepted", declared the Ministry.