Mozambique: Documents and Equipment Captured From Terrorists

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces on Wednesday showed reporters from the independent television station STV weaponry, other military equipment and documents captured from ISIS terrorists in the town of Mocimboa da Praia, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Among the documents are photocopied manuals on how to use various types of firearms, and assorted religious books, some written in Arabic.

There was also a hand-drawn map of the town of Palma with a clear indication of the bases and advance posts of the Mozambican defence forces, and the precise location of public institutions, hotels, churches and other significant buildings. Mozambican officers believe that this map was used in planning the attack against Palma on 24 March.

The military equipment included firearms, ammunition clips, and radios. An officer in the Mozambican marines told STV this had not been stolen from any Mozambican barracks. But there were also parts of Mozambican military and police uniforms, used by the terrorists to pass themselves off as members of the Mozambican forces.

Some of those displaced from Mocimboa da Praia, and currently living in the provincial capital, Pemba, told STV they were anxious to return home - but the Mozambican officers advised against this. They thought the population should not return until the town and its perimeter have been completely secured. Currently the defence and security forces say they are expanding the security perimeter around the town.

There is also nothing for the displaced people to come back to. ISIS comprehensively destroyed Mocimboa da Praia. Film shot by both STV and the public broadcaster, TVM, showed not a single building left intact.

The terrorists had smashed or burned all state buildings - including the district government offices, the municipal council, the district court, the district police command, the Maritime Administration, and the residences of the district administrator and the mayor. Also destroyed were the banks, shops (even modest stalls) and private homes. Bus terminals were turned into a mass of twisted metal, and the buses were set on fire.

The terrorists laid waste to Mocimboa da Praia port and airport. All the expensive efforts made in the recent past to upgrade the airport, so that it can receive regional flights have been reduced to ashes.

A team from the Mozambique Airports company, ADM, visited Mocimboa da Praia to assess the damage, and see what can be done to allow flights to resume. But all the new equipment installed had been comprehensively wrecked.

It was much the same story at the port, where cranes, trucks, containers and the cargo they contained had all been set on fire.

LACK OF COORDINATION UNDERMINES POST-CYCLONE RECONSTRUCTION

Maputo, 12 Aug (AIM) - Mozambique's Post-Cyclone Reconstruction Office (GRECOP) has pointed to constraints such as lack of coordination, the need to integrate project resilience and the diversity of procedures demanded by cooperation partners as the bottlenecks hindering reconstruction after tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth hit central and northern Mozambique in 2019, according to a report in Thursday issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias".

Addressing reporters on Wednesday in the central port City of Beira, GRECOP executive director, Luis Mandlate, said that 77 per cent of the 1.2 million US dollars assured by the cooperation partners are being used by the various agencies and that only 23 per cent of the amount is the under direct management of his office.

In certain cases, Mandlate pointed out, some NGOs begin building houses in the communities, but the architectural plans do not consider the issue of resilience, thus undermining the future of the houses as well as the lives of the occupants.

"The strict procedure to access the funds pledged by the cooperation partners compromises the effective progress of the reconstruction of the infrastructures, causing anxiety among the affected," he said.

190,000 houses are to be rebuilt out of the 290,000 damaged by the cyclones in Sofala, Manica, Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces. The World Bank is providing funds to rebuild 15,000 of them.

GRECOP had to resort to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), the National Directorate of Water Resources and many other bodies to ensure appropriate screening of the 15,000 households, taking into account such criteria as their degree of vulnerability, and the safety of the area where they live.

The 15,000 households are mainly from Beira, and the Sofala districts of Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda in the central province of Sofala.

Mandlate is confident that the reconstruction of the houses will be concluded by mid 2024.