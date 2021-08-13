Mozambique: Hcb to Increase Its Discharges

Maputo — Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi River, on Wednesday warned that it will open one of the dam's floodgates at 50 per cent as from 1 September.

According to a release from Mozambique's Central Regional Water Board (ARA-Centro) the move will result in an increase of the waters discharged into the Zambezi to 2,100 cubic meters a second.

In preparation for the rainy season (2021/22), between October and early December, one floodgate will be fully opened, and the amount of water discharged will increase from 2,100 to 3,400 cubic metres a second.

The move is intended mainly to ensure not only full control of the water level in the reservoir behind the dam but also to safeguard operational preparedness as well as an increase in the capacity of the dam in case of flooding during the next rainy season.

As result of the operation, the level of the river will increase along the lower Zambezi, affecting the districts of Tambara in Manica; Tete city, Moatize, Doa and Mutarara in Tete province; Chemba, Caia and Marromeu in Sofala; and Mopeia, Luabo, Chinde in Zambezia, but this is not expected to cause any significant impacts.

Nonetheless, ARA-Centro calls on the district governments, public and private bodies, businesses and the public in general to take early measures and abandon flood prone areas as well as to avoid crossing the rivers.