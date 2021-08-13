Tanzania Starts Issuing Electronic Certificates for Covid-19 Vaccination

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania government has started providing electronic Covid-19 vaccine Electronic Certificates that fulfill international requirements as confirmation for those who are vaccinated.

The release of electronic cards has started today August 12, during the vaccination campaign for journalists, artists and other citizens who went to get the jab at the Karimjee Hall, Dar es Salaam.

READ: Tanzania has vaccinated over 100,000 as government warns against fake jab certificates

The special electronic cards have a QR Code and it contains confidential information such as the recipient's personal details, the vaccine he received, the time and place.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Professor Abel Makubi said for those issued with a hard copy certificate starting next week will be contacted and will be provided with new electronic cards after being satisfied with the ministry's reports.

Prof Makubi last week issued a warning to people who will try to get Covid-19 vaccination certificates through fraud that they will be identified by the system and strict legal action will be taken.

"The ministry is aware of the sequence of the numbers provided and which station has been issued so, in case one number is repeated the investigation will start with the healthcare workers who provided the numbers and those with certificates.

"Therefore, I call on healthcare workers who provides vaccines and recipients to fulfill their responsibilities and refrain from any fraud," he said.

For his part, acting ICT manager from health ministry Silvanus Ilomo said they opted to provide cards through digitals system since it cannot be fogged; for those who were provided with hard copy certificates will have to return before being provided with the electronic ones.