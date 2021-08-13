Tanzania's Maryam Salim Appointed World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia

12 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Washington — The World Bank has appointed Tanzanian national Maryam Salim as its new country manager for Cambodia.

Ms salim succeeds Inguna Dobraja, who has moved to Moldova after five years of heading the World Bank office in Phnom Penh.

Ms. Salim has more than 20 years of experience in the World Bank, most recently as the Country Manager for Albania.

According to a statement, Ms Salim will lead the World Bank's day-to-day business with the government and development partners, including a US$1.1 billion portfolio of projects implemented by government agencies with World Bank funding and technical support.

These projects are aligned with Cambodia's development priorities, with the World Bank's twin goals of reducing poverty and increasing shared prosperity.

"It is my great pleasure to take this new position and I am very glad to be back to Cambodia, 17 years after first working here as a team leader for social fund projects to strengthen communities and fight poverty," said Maryam Salim.

She added: I look forward to working with my Cambodian colleagues to help the country manage the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, lay the groundwork for a robust recovery, and build resilience against future economic shocks."

MS Salim is not new in Cambodia having previously worked as a social and human development specialist there and she has held several high-profile positions in Bank operations policy in Washington D.C.

She holds a master's degree in International Economics and Relations from Johns Hopkins University, and a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X