South Africa: Ramaphosa's Silences On SSA Abuses and State Capture May Be More Important Than What He Spoke About

While President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday told the State Capture Commission how the governing ANC's renewal would ultimately also affect the state over time, he again, at key points, deflected and remained silent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not disagree when asked if it were reasonable to investigate a link between July's violence and public disorder and the State Security Agency's (SSA's) so-called co-workers -- trained, armed but not vetted persons -- allocated as a "private SSA security force" to ex-president Jacob Zuma.

"It is a proposition and not unreasonable. And, may I add, it is part of the investigation that is under way because all these things need to be gone into. It's about the security of the people of our country," the president responded to evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius.

Ramaphosa was silent on exactly which investigation he meant.

Chances are it's a three-strong panel's critical review, announced as part of the 5 August Cabinet reshuffle that also moved the state security portfolio into the Presidency, as is possible under Section 209(2) of the Constitution.

The panel's "thorough and critical review of our preparedness and the shortcomings in our response" to the July violence and public disorder was part...