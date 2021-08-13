South Africa: Ramaphosa's Silences On SSA Abuses and State Capture May Be More Important Than What He Spoke About

Logo for the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, @SAgovnews/Twitter, GCIS/Flickr
Left: Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture logo. Top-right: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Bottom-right: Former president Jacob Zuma.
12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

While President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday told the State Capture Commission how the governing ANC's renewal would ultimately also affect the state over time, he again, at key points, deflected and remained silent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not disagree when asked if it were reasonable to investigate a link between July's violence and public disorder and the State Security Agency's (SSA's) so-called co-workers -- trained, armed but not vetted persons -- allocated as a "private SSA security force" to ex-president Jacob Zuma.

"It is a proposition and not unreasonable. And, may I add, it is part of the investigation that is under way because all these things need to be gone into. It's about the security of the people of our country," the president responded to evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius.

Ramaphosa was silent on exactly which investigation he meant.

Chances are it's a three-strong panel's critical review, announced as part of the 5 August Cabinet reshuffle that also moved the state security portfolio into the Presidency, as is possible under Section 209(2) of the Constitution.

The panel's "thorough and critical review of our preparedness and the shortcomings in our response" to the July violence and public disorder was part...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X