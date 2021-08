CAF has published the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 match schedule.

The tournament is scheduled for 09 January 2022 until 06 February 2022.

The opening match will be played on Sunday 09 January 2022 at the newly-built Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé at 17h00 local time (16h00 GMT).

Five cities (Douala, Yaoundé, Bafoussam, Garoua and Limbe) will host the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

A total of 52 matches will be played.