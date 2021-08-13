Liberia: Let Everyone Feel a Part

...Says Mulbah

The Liberian Government through the Peace Building Office at the Ministry of Internal Affairs with support from the Government of Ireland has embarked on phase two of its peace building program in Strengthening Inclusive Civic, Political Participation and Promoting Constructive Engagement for Sustainable Peace Project in several counties.

Giving the overall view of the project, the Director of the Peace Building Office, Eddie Mulbah said the Government of Ireland funded phase one of the peace building project through its implementing partner, ZOA for two years September 19 to march 31 2021.

According to him, phase one project covers six counties that included Sinoe, Nimba, Bong Montserrado, Margibi, and Grand Cape Mount.

Speaking during the launch of phase two of the peace building project Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in Monrovia, Mr. Mulbah said women in Grand Cape Mount and Margibi Counties through the project, some women were appointed in leadership positions that included town Chiefs, Paramount Chiefs, in those Counties.

He said before the project, women were not participating in political activities including person living with disability.

According to him, the project creates access for person living with disability and women to participate in political decision including, the County setting of those counties. He emphasized that the county sitting is a platform that gives opportunities for the ordinary citizens to make decision on resources that should be allocated to community development projects.

He said it is through such a project that allows person living with disability to actively participate during the county sitting as delegates. The Peace Building Office Boss also disclosed that with support from the Government and People of Ireland, phase two project is as the result of December 8, special Senatorial Elections and the Constitutional Referendum and at the sometime, working towards the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

He said through the appreciative inquiry, the project aims to improve people living with a disability and women's political participation and leadership including women empowerment.

Mr. Mulbah said sustained peace is supported by post-elections, dialogues with youth and women groups stressing that the project will conduct two high-level political reconciliation dialogues to ensure "buy -in from duty bearers.

He additionally said, the project will focus on more inclusive and equitable civic and political participation for women, people living with disabilities and other marginalize groups and constructive engagement the will contribute to sustained peace in Liberia.

Mr. Mulbah said the area of which the project is to cover included Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Bomi, Gbarpolu, River Gee, Grand Bassa and Grand Kru counties.

The project duration is from May 2021 to December 22, targeting 173 members of women Group in Margibi and Grand Cape Mount counties,160 members of Women Groups in Bomi that included person living with disabilities, 350 members of the youths and women groups of political Parties ,and Civil Society ,Representatives of the National Elections , political parties and civil society organizations and religious group.

Also speaking during the launch , ZOA Country Director, Jaap Van Kranenburg used the event to extoll the Government of Ireland for providing the support as a means of empowering those women, youth and person living with disability.

He said the project will provide the opportunity for those who have not been able to get those rightful information and to fully participate in the political and developmental projects of the country in sustaining peace and stability.

Mr. Kranenburg said the project will help women and those living with disabilities to interact and participate in decision making program with in those counties that are inclusive with in the project to uphold the peace and stability of the country.

For her part, the Charge d' Affairs of the Embassy of Ireland to Liberia Kate O'Donnell reaffirmed her government's support to the peace and stability of the country.

She said the inclusion of women and person living with disabilities relating to empowerment are significant to the peace of the country.