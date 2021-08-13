Egypt: Armed Forces Eliminate 13 'Takfiri' Elements in Sinai

13 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Armed Forces said Thursday that 13 "takfiri" elements have been killed in shootouts in Central and North Sinai.

Military spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement that 15 automatic rifles, amounts of ammunition, 20 rifle magazines and a number of motorcycles used by the takfiris in carrying out their terrorist attacks have been seized.

The Armed Forces took legal measures and the investigation authorities were notified, according to the spokesman.

"Due to the combat operations nine heroes from the Armed Forces have been martyred and wounded," he added.

