Egypt Reports 95 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 95 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 285,061.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said seven patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,604.

As many as 212 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 233,729 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA