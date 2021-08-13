Egyptair to Operate 83 Flights On Friday

EgyptAir is set to operate on Friday 83 international and domestic flights, carrying 9,862 passengers to many of the world's cities and capitals.

In a statement on Thursday, the national flag carrier said the international flights will head tomorrow to each of Dubai, Baghdad, Lagos, Casablanca, Accra, Tunis, Douala, Doha, Madrid, Athens, Larnaca, Düsseldorf, London, New York, Milan, Munich, Budapest, Bahrain, Khartoum, Amman, Beirut, Sharjah, Nairobi, Entebbe, Addis Ababa, Washington, Erbil, Rome, Paris, Abuja, Geneva, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Brussels, Berlin, Moscow, Abu Dhabi, Juba and Vienna.

It added that the domestic flights will be operated to each of Sharm el Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor and Aswan.

Three cargo flights are scheduled for tomorrow.

MENA