Zimbabwe: Eagles to Face Emerging Zimbabwe

NAMIBIAN cricket takes centre stage this weekend when the national team hosts an Emerging Zimbabwean team as their T20 World Cup preparations intensify.

It is the first time that the Namibian Eagles will be in action since April, and they will be keen to maintain their impressive start to the year after series victories against Uganda and an Emerging South African side.

With the T20 Cricket World Cup now just a bit more than two months away, national coach Pierre de Bruyn said the series will provide a great opportunity for the players to fight for World Cup places.

"I feel that the timing of these matches is crucial to allow the players to prepare their roles as well as to compete for a place in the World Cup squad."

"In T20 Cricket, it is the intensity of the format that will test you and put you under pressure, and the more you practice and experience the level of intensity, the better for the player. This is also a great opportunity to give the whole squad game time to create a healthy competitive environment," he said.

De Bruyn said he expected a tough challenge from the Emerging Zimbabwean side, that includes several up-and-coming youngsters as well as some fringe Test players.

"Their team is a combination of some top under 19 players with some senior fringe players. I'm not sure what team we are getting, but all their players will be trying to establish themselves so I expect a tough series," De Bruyn said.

The 16-man Zimbabwean side includes six players who have represented Zimbabwe in Test cricket, including the opening batsmen Brian Chari, Brian Mudzinganyama and Kevin Kasuza, the pace bowler Carl Mumba, left arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu and wicket keeper Richmond Mutumbami.

Besides them they have included six u20 players like promising opener Emmanuel Bawa and medium pacer Tadiwanashe Nyangani.

De Bruyn, however, said they would just focus on their own game.

"For us the most important thing is just to focus on our game. I also aim to give some opportunities to some of our fringe players, so that they can all get decent game time," he said.

Top-order batsman JP Kotze and pace bowler Tangeni Lungameni, who played against Emerging SA, are not part of the squad, but all-rounder Pikkie Ya France returns after having recovered from injury.

A squad of 17 players has been selected and with between 15 and 22 places up for grabs for the World Cup, competition will be fierce.

"There are only 15 in the World Cup team, but we hope to take some extra players along. Each team can take up to 22 players, but then you must just cover the costs of the players exceeding 15," De Bruyn said.

Ä few spots are still open, and they will have to battle it out, but we have a lot of games coming up against Zimbabwe, the Titans and Free State, as well as six warm-up matches in Oman," he added.

De Bruyn said that former South African national all-rounder David Wiese had also joined the team after deciding to switch allegiances.

"David's dad was born here, so he's eligible to play for Namibia. He's playing in the T20 Blast in England, but will join us after that and is also available going forward after the World Cup, so I'm super excited about that. His team, Sussex are in the quarterfinals so we must see how far he gets there, but I hope he will be able to join for the Free State trip at least," he added.

The two sides will play three T20 and three 50-over matches against each other at the Wanderers ground over the next week, starting with the T20 series tomorrow.

The Namibian squad is as follows:

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green, Stephen Baard, Craig Williams, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michiel du Preez, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Michael van Lingen and Shawn Fouche.