Angola: President Lourenço Sends Message to Côte d'Ivoire Counterpart

11 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, addressed a message to his Côte d'Ivoire counterpart, Alassane Ouatara, which was delivered this Wednesday, in Abidjan, by the minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media, Manuel Homem.

The letter, whose content was not revealed, was delivered to the Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Hachi.

On Monday, the Angolan minister attended the opening ceremony of the 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), representing the Angolan Head of State.

Manuel Homem was accompanied by a delegation made up of the Angolan ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, André Panzo, the National directors of Information and Institutional Communication, António de Sousa Simbo, and the Exchange Office, Gisela Inácio.

Minister Manuel Homem was also accompanied by the CEO of the National Postal and Telegraph Company of Angola, Walter Teixeira.

Last July 16, another message from the Angolan President was delivered to the Côte d'Ivoire counterpart, Alessane Ouatara.

At the time, the letter had been delivered by the Angolan Finance minister, Vera Daves.

