Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Gunrunner With 2 AK-47, Pistol in Kogi

13 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police in Kogi have confirmed the arrest of one Mohammed Bako with two AK-47 rifles, a locally fabricated pistol and 41 rounds of ammunition.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, DSP Williams Aya, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Aya said Bako was intercepted on Idah-Ayingba road by operatives of the command attached to Ayingba Area Command while on a stop-and-search operation.

He said that the "suspected gunrunner, kidnapper and armed robber" was also found in possession of one locally made Baretta Pistol and 6.7mm ammunition hidden in a sack while on transit in a commercial vehicle.

According to him, the suspect who hailed from Koton-karfe, immediately confessed ownership of the arms and ammunition.

The Police Spokesman said investigation into the matter had commenced and that the suspect would be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.

He assured members of the public that the command was determined to work in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure adequate security of lives and property. (NAN)

