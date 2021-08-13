Nigeria: Axxela Reiterates Commitment to Enabling Eco-Friendly, Healthier Society

Axxela Limited, one of sub-Saharan Africa's leading energy solutions providers, has reiterated its commitment to a greener and healthier environment as it partners the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency ("LASPARK") to commemorate the 2021 Lagos State Tree Planting Day.

This year's theme tagged, "Restore and Recover", is the tree planting initiative of LASPARK deliberately focused on raising awareness on the need to protect and restore the environment.

It aims to enhance healthy living through the planting of trees to achieve reduction in atmospheric greenhouse gases and enhance a greener, cleaner, and healthier environment.

The main commemorative tree planting event took place recently at the Urban Forest Park, Abraham Adesanya Estate Road (Ogombo Road) Setback, Off Lekki-Epe Expressway and simultaneously at the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities of Lagos State.

Commenting on the gesture, Axxela's Head of Environment, Health, Safety and Quality, Uche Okpala, said: "We remain resolute in our commitment to promoting and enabling an eco-friendly environment in our operations and supporting our stakeholders in upholding best practices in entrenching these goals.

"To this end, we have committed to support LASPARK's tree-planting drive with an additional 3,000 seedlings; bringing Axxela's total tree seedlings donated to 14,000, in the quest to achieve its mandate of an extensive environmental restoration in Lagos State, one of the world's most populous cities, vulnerable to flooding due to its geographical proximity to the sea. We are confident that these steps would be critical in the mitigation of these risks."

In her remarks, the General Manager, LASPARK, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, said: "We are very grateful for the support and partnership of Axxela Limited. The organisation has supported LASPARK for several years and this year has not been an exception.

"Its continued support has enabled us to do more, especially to achieve our mandate at the agency. As part of our outreach programmes, we have commenced a mini-botanical garden in one of the schools to be established very soon.

"This is the decade of ecosystem restoration as declared by the United Nations and we are committed to implementing plans that will help us achieve this goal."

In 2019, Axxela was recognised by LASPARK as the 'Most Supportive Private Sector Organisation' for its commitment to the organisation's drive to restore the city's eco-friendliness through the planting of 50,000 trees annually across targeted locations, botanical gardens, and parks.