Tunisia: FTDES - 89 Suicides, Attempted Suicides Reported in July

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of suicides and attempted suicides edged down in the past 7 months to 89 against 159 reported during the same period last year, Coordinator of the Social Observatory under the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) Najla Arfa told Thursday a press conference.

Eleven suicide and suicide attempts (6 men and 5 women) were reported in July 2021. Three cases were logged in Tunis, 2 in Kasserine, 1 in Sousse, 1 in Ariana, 1 in Bizerte, 1 in Nabeul, 1 in Jendouba and 1 in Medenine, the official said.

Suicide by hanging remains the most common suicide method (45.5%), followed by jumping (36.4%) and poisoning (18.2%).