Tunisia: Germany Provides Tunisia €10 Million in Funding to Purchase Medical Equipment

Tunis/Tunisia — Germany has granted Tunisia an additional €10 million in funding, with the aim of supporting the capabilities of the country's health system during the COVID-19 crisis, the German embassy in Tunis announced in a statement Thursday.

The additional funding will be used to purchase medical equipment in coordination with the UNICEF office in Tunisia and in cooperation with the German Development Bank, said the statement.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia, UNICEF, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation and other partners has provided the Tunisian government with significant support to help the country cope with the repercussions of the COVID-19.

The German government has provided €20 million in support to Tunisia through the German «Investing for Employment» facility created by KfW Development Bank to support employment in the private sector in response to the health pandemic, according to a statement from the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) last May.

Germany was among the countries that provided significant medical aid through solidarity air bridges to extend a helping hand to Tunisia during its health crisis.