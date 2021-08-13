Tunisia: Eleven People Die of Coronavirus in Sfax, 137 People Infected

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eleven people died of the coronavirus in Sfax governorate during the last 24 hours, bringing fatality numbers in the region to 1,520, according to statistics by the Local Health Directorate published Thursday.

Another 137 people were infected by the virus during the same period, after the results of 773 tests were published, i.e. a positivity rate of 17.72%.

This takes the case tally in the region to 50,538, including 47,198 recoveries, according to the same source.

There are currently 208 patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Hédi Chaker Hospital in Sfax, 31 in intensive care and 53 others receiving care in private clinics.

