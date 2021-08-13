Tunisia: President Saied Chairs Disaster Control Committee Meeting

12 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Thursday, chaired a meeting of the Disaster Control Committee, which was attended by acting Interior Minister Ridha Gharsallaoui.

Saied stressed the need to reinforce the human and logistic resources, provide fire-fighting planes, increase vigilance and be proactive.

The President extended appreciation to to all stakeholders involved in the fight against natural disasters, saying law will be applied in case these fires turned out to be arson.

He also urged preparing for the rainy season, calling for proactive operations to clean dams, waterways and sewage networks.

President Saied took note of the system adopted to protect agricultural and forestry production.

He enquired about the measures taken to combat the fires that currently hit the country.

