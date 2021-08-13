Tunisia: Suspected Corruption in Phosphate - 14 Detention Warrants and 3 Wanted Notices Issued By Investigating Judge

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge in charge of the case relating to the suspected corruption in phosphate mining and transport has issued detention warrants against 14 suspects and wanted notices against 3 others at large.

Spokesperson for the Judicial Financial Division Mohsen Dali said in a statement to TAP the warrants concern a former Secretary of State at the Ministry of Industry, a state controller in the Ministry of Finance, the Director of Mines at the Ministry of Industry, the Sales Director and two former directors general at the Gafsa Phosphate Company (CPG) and four directors of subcontracting companies, including two brothers of an MP.

The wanted notices were issued against a former Minister of Industry, a former deputy and a former director general.

The Public Prosecutor's Office at Judicial Financial Division had issued two days ago a travel ban against 12 suspects in the case of phosphate mining and transport.